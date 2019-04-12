Higher food prices raise retail inflation in March

-
Higher food prices pushed India's retail inflation in March to 2.86 per cent from 2.57 per cent during February, official data showed on Friday.
Accordingly, the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) in the month under review rose to 0.30 per cent from (-) 0.73 per cent reported in February.
However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in March (2.86 per cent) was lower during the corresponding period of 2018 with retail inflation rate of 4.28 per cent.
According to the Central Statistics Office data, the CFPI had risen by 2.81 per cent in March 2018.
