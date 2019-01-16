Insider attack kills 4 policemen in Afghanistan

At least four policemen were killed in an insider attack in Afghanistan's Kandahar province on Wednesday, the police said.
"The gruesome incident happened early Wednesday in Panjawai district's Mishan area when two policemen, allegedly Taliban infiltrators, opened fire on four of their colleagues inside their checkpoint, killing them on the spot," provincial police spokesman Qasim Azad told Xinhua news agency.
The infiltrators fled the scene after killing the policemen. An investigation into the incident was underway.
The Taliban were yet to make a comment on the report.
--IANS
soni/nir
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU