Inter-state gangster arrested in Delhi

Police have arrested an inter-state gangster who was involved in dozens of cases related to murder, attempt to murder and robbery in and Delhi, a said on Monday, adding that the accused also ran his own gang.

"A Special Cell team on Friday night got a tip-off about (29), the accused, who was hiding in a house in Seelampur in North-east was arrested following a raid in the building," of said.

was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head announced by the Police while the Police declared a reward of Rs 70,000 for his capture, Kushwaha said.

Rizwan was evading arrest by hiding in different states for the past several months, he added.

"The accused was involved in over 30 criminal cases in Delhi and He was also involved in an armed robbery at the station in 2015.

"The accused was planning to commit some heinous crime in the trans-Yamuna area of the capital," the DCP said.

