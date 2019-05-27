JUST IN
Man held for printing fake currency at home

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Police have arrested a man for printing fake currency at his residence and using them in crowded marketplaces and liquor shops in west Delhi, a police officer said on Monday.

"The accused, identified as Ravi Sindhu, was arrested on Sunday from his residence in Vishnu Garden area after a police team raided the place following a tip-off," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Monika Bhardwaj said.

"A total of Rs 1,38,000 in denominations of Rs 100, Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 were found from his residence. A printing machine and a paper roll which he used to print fake notes were also recovered from the house," Bhardwaj said.

According to the DCP, Sindhu is a native of Punjab and came to Delhi just two months back. He was staying on a rented accommodation.

"The accused kept changing his base to evade his arrest," Bhardwaj said.

First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 22:46 IST

