Man dies after jumping from balcony of Bawana police station

A 58-year-old man died after he allegedly jumped from the balcony of the police station where he was called for questioning regarding the whereabouts of his son, officials said Monday.

According to the police, the deceased's son (22) is accused in two cases of murder and attempt to murder.

"On the night of the incident at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, was called to the police station to question about the whereabouts of his son Rahul," said Gaurav Sharma, of Police (outer north).

The family though, have alleged that was thrashed by the police and the officers on duty tortured him, after which he attempted to run away by jumping from the balcony of the police station.

However, the police denied the claims and added that was questioned in the presence of his and a few others. Sharma also denied allegations that the deceased was beaten up in the police station.

"Balraj committed suicide after the questioning was over and he was allowed to leave. He was questioned for half-and-hour and later released," Sharma added.

The department has however suspended and sent to the police lines and a Sub-Divisional Magistrate's inquiry has been initiated in the case.

