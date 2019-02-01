Interim Budget a damp squib: Tharoor

JUST IN
Business Standard

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday called the Interim Budget a "damp squib" and nothing close to "real terms".

"The whole budget exercise has turned out to be a damp squib. Only one thing on which mostly people applauded, and on which, I don't have any difficulty is the deduction of tax for the middle class," he said.

"But everything else... There is a lot of fantasy language and castles being constructed in the air. There is very little actually happening in real terms," Tharoor told reporters.

--IANS

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 14:38 IST

