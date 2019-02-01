TDS on post office deposits up

In a major relief to small savers, the TDS threshold on interest on and post office deposits has been raised to Rs 40,000 in the Interim Budget for 2019.20.

Presenting the budget, announced that the TDS threshold on rental income had been increased from Rs 1.8 lakh to Rs 2.4 lakh.

The earlier TDS threshold on the interest on such deposits was Rs 10,000.

--IANS

vsc/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)