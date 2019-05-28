iPhone price in India 4th highest in the world: Report

If you are looking for the best rate for an iPhone, is not the ideal country. A new report has found that the price of XS in is the fourth highest in the world.

At $1,635, the cost of XS in is less only when compared to Brazil, and Argentina, said the report from

"Don't lose or damage your on holiday in Brazil, Turkey, Argentina, India or as iPhones are 25-65 per cent more expensive than in the US - still the cheapest place to buy outside of which we can't quite explain," said the "Mapping the World's Prices 2019" report from

The report revealed that iPhones are cheaper in than in India.

Apart from iPhones, the survey gives an account of the price differences of things like hotel rentals, and haircuts among others.

Haircuts in Copenhagen, and are 10-15 times as expensive as in Dhaka, Bengaluru, and Cairo, the findings showed.

"For those living in Singapore, or Oslo, you are actively discouraged from buying a new car as policy makes it extraordinarily expensive. So maybe walk or ride a bike more there," said the report.

has the most expensive public transport in the world and is also the most costly place to hire a car, according to the survey.

