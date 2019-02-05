Apple is selling refurbished iPhone X at USD 150 discount

If you are adamant on having the glass-body iPhone X, you can buy the refurbished model at a discounted price. Apple has listed the refurbished models on its websites with up to USD 150 discount.
The iPhone X with 64GB storage is available at USD 769 after a USD 130 discount. It is available in both Silver and Space Grey colour choices. The 256GB model is available at USD 899, after a discount of USD 150.
The refurbished models will come with the same one-year warranty as a brand new iPhone. It will have a new battery and outer shell.
Though available at a discount, the iPhone X is still an expensive model featuring a 5.8-inch OLED Super Retina HD display, A11 Bionic chip, dual-camera at the back, and support for wireless charging.
