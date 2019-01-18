Iran says US cannot influence its ties with Iraq

Iranian Mohammed Javad has said the US is not entitled to influence the ties between and Iraq, the media reported.

US and other US officials have no right to "meddle" in neighbourly ties between and Iraq, said on Thursday in the Iraqi city of Najaf, news agency reported.

Iran's relations with are not superficial and are deeply-rooted in the history and culture, he was quoted as saying.

" will eventually leave the region, and it is the regional nations that will remain" to live with each other, said

He stressed "I am confident that Iran- relations have a bright future."

On January 9, Pompeo paid a surprise visit to the Iraqi capital to meet with Iraqi leaders to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues, reported.

Following that, the Iranian arrived in on Sunday for talks with senior Iraqi officials in diverse areas, including US "intervention" in the mutual ties between and

The visit of Zarif to Iraq came against the backdrop of Iran's efforts to boost its trade with traditional economic partners to counter the US sanctions.

The US has reimposed sanctions on Iran, including its exports and sectors, following its exit from the landmark Iranian nuclear deal last May.

However, has agreed to let eight countries, including Iraq, keep temporarily buying Iranian

--IANS

pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)