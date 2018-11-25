IS-inspired module busted, 3 militants arrested in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed on Sunday to have busted an Islamic State-inspired module in Srinagar with the assistance of Delhi Police.
The police said it has arrested three militants in Srinagar who were inspired by the Islamic State.
A police spokesman said on specific input, the Srinagar police busted the module and arrested the militants with the assistance of Delhi police.
At a "Naka" (checkpost), a party of Srinagar police intercepted motorcycle-borne militants who were moving through the Kothi Bagh area.
"Police acted swiftly and apprehended the motorcyclist and the other two associates," the spokesman said.
He claimed arms and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the arrested militants.
--IANS
sq/nir
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
