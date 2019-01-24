Italian convert to Islam arrested for instigating terrorism

(Italy), Jan 24 (IANS/AKI) The police in the Sicilian port city of said they have arrested an Italian convert to Islam for allegedly instigating terrorism.

The 32-year-old man was accused of spreading terrorist propaganda over the Internet and for inciting extremists to join terrorist organisations, the investigators said. He was held on Wednesday on the orders of local magistrates, according to the police.

The man had a criminal record and his arrest followed a "complex" investigation by counter-terrorism and postal police in Catania, authorities said. He converted into Islam in 2011.

