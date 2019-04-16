Italy sends humanitarian supplies to flood-hit Iran

Rome, April 16 (IANS/AKI) A humanitarian aid flight left from the southern Italian city of on Tuesday carrying 40 tonnes of essential human aid for victims of the floods that have afflicted much of over the past month, the said in a statement.

The items include relief supplies and hygiene and sanitary kits that have been donated to the Iranian Red Crescent, the statement said.

More than 4,400 villages across were affected by the floods in recent weeks, and 725 bridges have been totally destroyed, according to the

The floods have hit 25 of Iran's 31 provinces since mid-March, killing 76 people and causing over $2.2 bn in damages by ravaging infrastructure and inflicting heavy losses on the agricultural sector, according to officials.

has received aid from neighbouring countries and from further afield including France, Germany, and several Gulf states.

--IANS/AKI

vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)