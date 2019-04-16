Xi sends condolences to Macron over cathedral fire

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a condolence message to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron after a fire ravaged the world-famous Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
The Chinese President called Notre Dame "a significant symbol of the French civilization and a great treasure of the human civilization", Xinhua news agency reported.
Like the French people, the Chinese people were also deeply saddened by the devastating fire, Xi said.
"China firmly believes that restoration will be carried out smoothly and Notre Dame will regain her splendour under the efforts of the French people and with support from the international community," he added.
