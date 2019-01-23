Italy working with France, EU to solve migrant crisis

Rome, Jan 23 (IANS/AKI) Italy's on Tuesday moved to ease tensions between and after accused of neo-colonial policies that were "impoverishing" Africans and fuelling migration.

"We need to commit greater resources and put more into empowering a continent to be able to fulfil its vast potential," said Conte.

"We will continue to work side by side with and with European institutions and to find a shared solution," Conte stated.

Earlier on Tuesday, Italy's sided with Di in the row which saw summon the Italian to protest his assertions on Sunday.

"The migrant problem has many causes," the far-right Salvini told television.

"In some take away wealth from the people and the continent and is among them".

Salvini added that had "no lessons to learn" from France, which had turned back "tens of thousands of migrants" at the coastal border town of including women and children.

Salvini also accused of dropping off migrants in woods in Italy's northwest Piedmonte region under cover of darkness.

Salvini and Di are also deputy premiers in the populist that took office in June last year.

--IANS/AKI

vc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)