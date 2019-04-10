ITBP trooper injured in accidental firing in Poonch

An (ITBP) trooper was injured on Wednesday in an accidental firing by his colleague in and Kashmir's district, police said.

The trooper was deployed on election duty in Mendhar area when the service rifle of his colleague went off accidentally and injured him.

"The injured trooper sustained a in his shoulder. He has been shifted to a hospital where doctors said his condition is stable," police said.

