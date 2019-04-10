JUST IN
Business Standard

ITBP trooper injured in accidental firing in Poonch

IANS  |  Jammu 

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) trooper was injured on Wednesday in an accidental firing by his colleague in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, police said.

The trooper was deployed on election duty in Mendhar area when the service rifle of his colleague went off accidentally and injured him.

"The injured trooper sustained a bullet injury in his shoulder. He has been shifted to a hospital where doctors said his condition is stable," police said.

First Published: Wed, April 10 2019. 12:06 IST

