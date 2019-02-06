Ivanka hits back at art piece showing her vacuuming breadcrumbs

has blasted a performance art piece that features a lookalike of her vacuuming up that spectators toss at her.

"Women can choose to knock each other down or build each other up," the first daughter tweeted on Tuesday, alongside a link to a story on the exhibit. "I choose the latter."

The piece by New York-based Jennifer Rubell, titled " Vacuuming", invites visitors at the in Washington, DC, to "throw on the carpet, watching as elegantly vacuums up the mess, her smile never wavering."

A pink-clad model in three-inch heels plays an ersatz Ivanka making the mess disappear over and over again, the Post reported. The work, presented by the CulturalDC arts organisation, has been opened to the public since February 1, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A description of the work calls a "contemporary feminine icon".

"(She is) a figure whose public persona incorporates an almost comically wide range of feminine identities -- daughter, wife, mother, sister, model, working woman, blonde."

The gallery text also calls the act of throwing bread for her to vacuum "surprisingly pleasurable".

Her brothers also slammed the work.

"Sad, but not surprising to watch self professed 'feminists' launching sexist attacks against Ivanka. In their crazed world, sexism is OK if hurts their political enemies," Jr. tweeted.

Added on Fox News: Ivanka is a "powerful woman who has done more for women than probably anybody in Washington, DC".

--IANS

in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)