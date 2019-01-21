Jammu-Srinagar highway closed after fresh snowfall

The Jammu- highway was closed on Monday following fresh snowfall in the Bannihal sector that saw over a foot deep snow accumulate on the strategic route, a said.

No vehicular movement would be allowed on the highway during the day keeping the safety of travellers in mind. The situation will be reviewed after the weather improves," he said.

Intending travellers have been advised not to undertake journey without finding out the latest status of the road from traffic helplines in and

The MET has forecast moderate to heavy snowfall in the Valley and rain in the division during the next 24 hours till Tuesday.

--IANS

sq/in

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)