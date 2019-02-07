JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Business-Economy

Mexico, Uruguay propose four-stage mechanism for peace in Venezuela

Modi to flag off Train 18 on Feb 15

Business Standard

Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for second day

IANS  |  Jammu 

The strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed for a second consecutive day on Thursday due to fresh snowfall and landslides in the area, traffic officials said.

"No stranded vehicle is parked at any avalanche or landslide prone area along the highway," a department official said.

Authorities decided to allow one-way traffic from Srinagar to Jammu on Wednesday, but the move was halted due to the landslides in Ramsoo-Ramban sector and snowfall in Bannihal.

The prices of essentials like vegetables, mutton and poultry products, have skyrocketed in the landlocked Kashmir Valley.

--IANS

sq/ksk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 08:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements