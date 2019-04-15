Japan's Nikkei rises on strong Wall Street

stocks opened sharply higher on Monday following Wall Street's solid lead late last week.

As of 9:15 am local time, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average climbed 250.13 points, or 1.14 percent, from Friday to 22,120.69, reported.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 24.09 points, or 1.50 percent, at 1,629.49.

All industry categories advanced into positive territory, with notable gainers comprising bank, and mining-linked issues.

--IANS

vin/

