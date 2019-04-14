Jet Airways' independent director Rajshree Pathy quits

Rajshree Pathy, an of the crisis-hit Jet Airways' has resigned from the post, the company said on Sunday.

resigned with effect from April 13, according to a regulatory filing by the

"This is to inform that Rajshree Pathy, has submitted her resignation as an Independent with effect from April 13, 2019, owing to time constraints on account of her other current commitments," it said.

The debt-laden is now under the management of a consortium of lenders led by state-run (SBI).

The resignation comes at a time when the is going through severe turmoil with only seven of its aircraft deployed for domestic operations owing to the grounding of over 80 per cent of its fleet by lessors on account of non-payment of dues.

The full service carrier's international operations are already suspended and on Sunday Jet extended the cancellation of its west-bound flights -- to and from Amsterdam, and -- until April 16.

