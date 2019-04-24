Jharkhand man burnt to death for demanding payment

A person working as a labourer at a stone crushing unit in Jharkhand's district was allegedly burnt to death by the unit owner's son on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place at Rud village under of the district early Wednesday. The half-burnt body was recovered from bushes.

Pannu alias Punulal had asked money from stone crushing unit owner on Sunday, the police said. There were heated exchanges between the two over the labour charges.

Pannu was allegedly taken away on Tuesday night by the son of

According to the statement given by Pannu to the police before he succumbed to the burn injuries, Bodha Mahto's son tied him with a rope with the help of three others and poured and set him on fire.

After burning Pannu, they dumped him in the bushes. Later, some passersby took him to a local hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

The police have lodged an FIR and launched a manhunt to arrest the father-son.

