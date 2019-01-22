Jharkhand BJP legislator suspended for a day from House

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon suspended ruling BJP legislator Dhullu Mahto for a day on Tuesday.
The BJP legislator had raised the displacement and compensation issue with regard to Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), and wanted to know how many people have been displaced and how many have been given jobs and compensation in lieu of surrendering land.
Land and Revenue Minister Amar Kumar Bauri replied to Mahto but the BJP legislator was not satisfied with the response.
The Minister then assured to provide the list of displaced people and compensation given by the BCCL in the ongoing session.
The issue was raised during Question Hour last week.
Since the state government's response was found lacking, the Speaker fixed Tuesday for the government to respond.
On Tuesday, the BJP legislator raised the issue again and again despite being repeatedly asked by the Speaker to remain seated.
The Speaker then announced, "I am suspending you for the day."
A Marshal was called inside the House to ensure Mahto's exit.
Mahto after coming out of the House told reporters, "I may be suspended from the House but I will keep raising the issue of displaced people."
