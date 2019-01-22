Jharkhand BJP legislator suspended for a day from House

suspended ruling Dhullu for a day on Tuesday.

The had raised the displacement and compensation issue with regard to (BCCL), and wanted to know how many people have been displaced and how many have been given jobs and compensation in lieu of surrendering land.

Land and Revenue replied to but the was not satisfied with the response.

The then assured to provide the list of displaced people and compensation given by the BCCL in the ongoing session.

The issue was raised during Question Hour last week.

Since the state government's response was found lacking, the fixed Tuesday for the government to respond.

On Tuesday, the BJP legislator raised the issue again and again despite being repeatedly asked by the to remain seated.

The Speaker then announced, "I am suspending you for the day."

A was called inside the House to ensure Mahto's exit.

after coming out of the House told reporters, "I may be suspended from the House but I will keep raising the issue of displaced people."

