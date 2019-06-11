John, Emraan to star in Sanjay Gupta's gangster film

Actors and will be seen starring in filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's upcoming gangster drama film.

"It's my third outing with John and I'm super excited to work with Emraan. I have always wanted to work with him and I am back to my base of film making -- gangster dramas and all I can say is...It's good to be home," Gupta said in a statement.

The has previously worked with John in like "Shootout At Wadala" and "Zinda".

Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

The yet-untitled epic gangster saga is produced by Gupta's White Feather and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

--IANS

dc/vin

