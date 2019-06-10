Disha Patani's dinner outing with Aditya Thackeray

Patani, who is often enjoying seen with Tiger Shroff, was photographed with here, and the images sent into a frenzy.

After photographs from the meeting went viral, came up with 'Tiger' puns.

and Aditya were clicked as they made their way out from a restaurant here. The 'Bharat' looked radiant in a coral red crop top paired with a short denim skirt, while Aditya went for a casual vibe as he opted for a yellow T-shirt and jeans.

shares a close bond with Tiger and is often seen with him. Some netizens started trolling her with jibes like 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Where is Tiger?' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai?'

"Real Tiger ke saath," one user wrote, as another posted: 'Ek tha Tiger.'

'Tiger ka kya hoga (What will Tiger do now)," another wrote.

On the work front, Disha is happy with the golden run of her film 'Bharat', which also features and

--IANS

sug/rb/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)