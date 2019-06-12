Kapil Dev unveils fantasy sports platform Apne11

-
ALSO READ
Would love to see a player like Yuvraj get a proper farewell: Kapil Dev
Individual ego shouldn't come in way of women's cricket development: Kapil Dev
Current team does not have 1983 World Cup squad: Kapil Dev
India are favourites against Pakistan: Kapil Dev
Let govt decide on India-Pak WC clash, says Kapil Dev
-
India's World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev on Wednesday launched Apne11, a daily fantasy sports platform that aims at offering its users a holistic experience in the most expedient manner.
This fantasy sports platform will give every fan the opportunity to put his/her knowledge to test by choosing their own dream team from amongst the players on the actual field and be awarded points in accordance with the performance of the selected team combination.
Speaking on the launch, Kapil, also the brand advisor of Apne11, said: "I am thrilled to be associated with Apne11 as it will present an open opportunity for millions to compete against one another and have the chance to connect with sports on an even deeper level than before."
Meanwhile, CEO Akshay Jaggi said: "We are excited to launch Apne11, a first-of-its-kind daily fantasy sports platform which is easy to use, yet has an exciting game-play that leverages a gamer's skill to give fantasy sports fanatics the ultimate thrill of competing in real time against one another."
In addition to this, Apne11 also announced their launch offer wherein users will get 100 per cent cash bonus deposits and a one of its kind opportunity for the user to show their skill and play against the legend by participating in the Kapil League wherein the highest scorer on Kapil's leaderboard will win Rs 25 lakh.
--IANS
kk/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU