Kapil Dev unveils fantasy sports platform Apne11

IANS  |  New Delhi 

India's World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev on Wednesday launched Apne11, a daily fantasy sports platform that aims at offering its users a holistic experience in the most expedient manner.

This fantasy sports platform will give every fan the opportunity to put his/her knowledge to test by choosing their own dream team from amongst the players on the actual field and be awarded points in accordance with the performance of the selected team combination.

Speaking on the launch, Kapil, also the brand advisor of Apne11, said: "I am thrilled to be associated with Apne11 as it will present an open opportunity for millions to compete against one another and have the chance to connect with sports on an even deeper level than before."

Meanwhile, CEO Akshay Jaggi said: "We are excited to launch Apne11, a first-of-its-kind daily fantasy sports platform which is easy to use, yet has an exciting game-play that leverages a gamer's skill to give fantasy sports fanatics the ultimate thrill of competing in real time against one another."

In addition to this, Apne11 also announced their launch offer wherein users will get 100 per cent cash bonus deposits and a one of its kind opportunity for the user to show their skill and play against the legend by participating in the Kapil League wherein the highest scorer on Kapil's leaderboard will win Rs 25 lakh.

First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 19:38 IST

