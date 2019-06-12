India are favourites against Pakistan: Kapil Dev

winning has said that he sees and boys as favourites in their upcoming clash against "We have started very well by winning the first two matches comfortably," said Kapil on Wednesday. "Hopefully the team continues playing in this manner and the weather doesn't cause any problems."

India's match against is scheduled to be played on June 16 before which play on Thursday. The Virat Kohli-led team has played and thus far and won both matches. "I hope the team plays to the best of its abilities. will certainly win the match because they are playing better at the moment.

"In my time used to be favourites whenever we played them. Today it is India who are the better team -- we are above them in the rankings and are playing better cricket," the 60-year-old said.

Kapil also said that he would have liked to see play one last time in Indian colours. 37-year-old Yuvraj, who was Man of the Tournament when India won the 2011 World Cup, announced his retirement from international and on Monday.

"A like Yuvraj should be given a final send-off from the ground. I would have liked to see that because he has played some fantastic in his career. We need leaders like Yuvraj because he is an icon for the coming generation. I'd like to congratulate him for his extraordinary career," he said.

( can be contacted at abhijit.u@ians.in)

--IANS

rkm/bbh

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)