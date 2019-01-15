Karnataka celebrates Sankranti harvest festival

People across Karnataka on Tuesday celebrated the harvest festival of Sankranti with thousands of Hindus thronging temples.
The festival began with people heralding 'Uttarayan', when the Sun enters the northern hemisphere, marking a new month in the Hindu calendar.
The traditional sweet dish of "Pongal", made from newly harvested rice and jaggery, was made in most households, particularly the farmer families.
Markets bustled with high demand for fruits and flowers. Prices shot up on the account of the festival.
A festive spirit prevailed, with women and children gathered in towns and villages to create rangoli patterns adorned with flowers in public spaces and singing folk songs. Students and children took to kite flying.
In view of the passenger rush with people travelling to their hometowns in various districts of Karnataka and in neighbouring states for the festival, the state-run Karnataka State Road Transport Corp (KSRTC) has been operating 500 additional bus services.
These buses were operated since January 11 within the state and to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu in addition to special buses to cater to the travellers.
Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy wished the people on the occasion.
"The state has been working for the economic upliftment of farmers through several pro-farmer initiatives," he said in a message.
