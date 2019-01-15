Karnataka celebrates Sankranti harvest festival

People across on Tuesday celebrated the of Sankranti with thousands of Hindus thronging temples.

The festival began with people heralding 'Uttarayan', when the Sun enters the northern hemisphere, marking a new month in calendar.

The traditional sweet dish of "Pongal", made from newly harvested rice and jaggery, was made in most households, particularly the families.

Markets bustled with high demand for fruits and flowers. Prices shot up on the account of the festival.

A festive spirit prevailed, with women and children gathered in towns and villages to create rangoli patterns adorned with flowers in public spaces and singing folk songs. Students and children took to kite flying.

In view of the passenger rush with people travelling to their hometowns in various districts of and in neighbouring states for the festival, the state-run State Road Transport Corp (KSRTC) has been operating 500 additional

These buses were operated since January 11 within the state and to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and in addition to special buses to cater to the travellers.

wished the people on the occasion.

"The state has been working for the economic upliftment of farmers through several pro- initiatives," he said in a message.

--IANS

bha/ksk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)