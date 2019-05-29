Kejriwal wishes speedy recovery to Jaitley

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday wished "speedy recovery and healthy life" to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who has decided not to join the union cabinet due to health reasons.
"Wish Arun Jaitley speedy recovery and healthy life. I have known him since many years and despite political differences, I have always found him to be affectionate and warm," Kejriwal tweeted.
Jaitley on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to include him in his new cabinet, citing health issues.
