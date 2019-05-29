Sikh shrine destroyed in Pakistan: Punjab CM asks PM to seek probe

on Wednesday urged to pressurise to undertake a thorough probe into the destruction of the centuries-old in Narowal.

He has also offered his government's help to get the property in Pakistan's rebuilt, if the Centre could secure Islamabad's permission for the same.

wrote to Modi requesting him to take up the matter with the government of asking for "a probe in the wanton destruction of the property in question and to bring to justice all the guilty persons associated with this unfortunate act".

Calling for urgent steps to restore the remaining structure through scientific conservation and restoration, the also sought to impress upon the government of the need to preserve all such monuments that have an association with Sikh heritage in an institutionalised manner so that such incidents do not recur in future.

"If the government of arranges permission from the Pakistan government, the government (India) would rebuild the historic property," he said in a press statement.

strongly condemned the shocking incident, which he said hurt the sentiments of Sikhs around the world.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, he wrote: "The building, which some cite to be around four centuries old and has been visited by a large number of Sikh pilgrims, has been rapaciously pillaged and destroyed."

He said the incident had caused great consternation in his state and it was almost ironic that it had happened at a time when the two countries were poised to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh guru.

