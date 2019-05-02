Kerala institute bans face covering on campus from new session

The (MES) in has banned all face covering attires, a circular issued said.

The Kozhikode headquartered that runs over 150 educational institutions in the state banned all face covering attires from their campus from the upcoming academic year 2019-20.

Fazal Gafoor, a medical professional, issued the circular in April and directed that this should be strictly adhered to by both students and teachers in all their educational institutions.

"There is no need for any controversy as the circular states that the dress code should be decent and the face should not be covered. This is our view and it will be implemented," said Gafoor to the media.

Set up in 1964, runs more than 150 institutions including more than 50 schools, a number of postgraduate colleges, women's colleges, professional institutions like engineering colleges, medical college, nursing college and dental college.

However, Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal, of the popular Muslim organisation Samastha Jamiyyathul Ulama, said that these are all religious issues.

"MES, cannot decide on religious issues and it's not right in what they have done," said Thangal.

