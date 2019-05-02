CBSE results: Delhi improves to 91.87%

The CBSE on Thursday released the Class XII results, with the schools here showing improvement in the results as it had a pass percentage of 91.87 per cent.

"CBSE Class 12 results: improves by 2.87 per cent as compared with last year," Minister tweeted.

In 2018, the pass percentage was 89 per cent, this year it jumped to 91.87 per cent.

"Congratulations to all the teachers, parents and my dear students. You have made me feel proud," he added.

