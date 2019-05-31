Kidman gives away 'Big Little Lies' season 2 spoiler

accidentally dropped a "Big Little Lies" season two at an event here.

The season two of the show will premiere internationally on June 9.

let out a huge part of the new season when she sat down to talk about the show along with her co-stars Reese Witherspoon, and Laura Dern, reports people.com.

Kidman, who plays Celeste -- a domestic abuse survivor, was asked about what it was like to work with She gave a little too much away with her response.

"He was the most incredible acting partner, and then he came back for season 2," said.

Her co-star and Witherspoon, who stars as a stay-at-home mom named Madeline in the HBO hit series, giggled.

But she seemed slightly concerned as she signalled her co-star to stop talking. Kidman shrugged it off but tried her best to backpedal, adding: "He has a little bit of a part in the sense of...the basis of...okay, I'll be quiet. He didn't abandon us. We'll put it that way."

At the end of last season, Skarsgard's character (Perry Wright, Kidman's abusive on-screen husband) gets murdered. Celeste pushes her husband down the stairs, killing him, after she discovers he raped her friend.

Skarsgard has been vague about whether his character will be back in season two. The show will be aired in on Star World.

