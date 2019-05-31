When Prabhudheva gave Varun Dhawan goosebumps

Prabhudheva is recreating the iconic number "Mukkala Muqabala" for " 3D" and says he had watching the choreographer- dance.

"Back after 25 years. Can't wait for you to see the magic Prabhudheva has created. Had while watching him, now I will be quiet. ' 3'," tweeted on Friday.

"Street Dance 3D" is a dance drama being directed by D'souza, who helmed "ABCD: Anybody Can Dance" and "ABCD 2". It is set to hit the screens in January 2020.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza. It also stars and

--IANS

dc/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)