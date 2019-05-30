Kodak Black to stay in jail until trial

-
Rapper Kodak Black has been ordered to remain in jail until his trial in a weapons possession case in Southern Florida.
The judge ruled on Wednesday that Black will remain in custody, citing he is a "danger to the community", reports pagesix.com.
Earlier this month, Black was arrested during a music festival in Miami for allegedly falsifying information on two federal forms to buy guns from a Miami-area shop.
One of the weapons bought by Black was found at the scene of a shooting in Pompano Beach, about 35 miles north of Miami.
The rapper pleaded not guilty and a judge originally set his bail at $550,000 but now federal prosecutors appealed the decision and he was remanded into custody.
