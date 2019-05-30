Big B captures 3 Bachchan generations in one frame

Megastar has shared a photograph of three generations of the family in one frame.

Big B, an avid social media user, took to his account on Wednesday night to share a collage of the three generations -- his fathers late celebrated Harivansh Rai holding icon in his arms.

The second image in the collage was that of Big B's carrying his actor-son in his arms.

In the third image, Abhishek is seen holding his daughter The caption on the image read: "Three generations in one frame, Bachchan".

While the tweet read: "Peeri dar peeri... Jeevani ki peeri."

On the front, Amitabh will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama "Brahmastra". The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and

--IANS

dc/in

