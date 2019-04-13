Kovind, Modi greet nation on Ram Navami

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of Ram Navami.
Kovind, in his tweet, said: "Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Ram Navami. Lord Rama's life is a message in itself and inspires us to strive for nobility in thought, words and deeds. May this occasion motivate us to serve our nation and build fraternity in society."
Modi tweeted: "Warm greetings to all citizens on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Jai Sri Ram."
