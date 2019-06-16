JUST IN
Kyrgyz President gifts hat, coat to Modi

IANS  |  Bishkek 

Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has gifted a traditional hat and coat of his country to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister's Office shared pictures of Modi wearing the white colour attire.

Jeenbekov also presented Modi a "Samovar".

Modi held talks with the Kyrgyz President on Friday following the end of the SCO Summit where the two countries decided to raise their relationship to the level of "strategic partnership".

--IANS

First Published: Sun, June 16 2019. 17:30 IST

