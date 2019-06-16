Kyrgyz President gifts hat, coat to Modi

-
Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has gifted a traditional hat and coat of his country to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Prime Minister's Office shared pictures of Modi wearing the white colour attire.
Jeenbekov also presented Modi a "Samovar".
Modi held talks with the Kyrgyz President on Friday following the end of the SCO Summit where the two countries decided to raise their relationship to the level of "strategic partnership".
