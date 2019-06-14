PM Modi meets Kyrgyz Prez Jeenbekov ahead of SCO Summit

on Friday met of ahead of the SCO meeting here.

is also the of the SCO Summit 2019.

Modi was welcomed by the Kyrgyz as he arrived at the ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting.

" of #Kyrgyz Republic, of #SCOSummit2019 warmly welcomed PM @narendramodi as he arrived at the ahead of the SCO Meeting today morning," said in a tweet.

The meeting between the two leaders is their first interaction after Modi's re-election following the stunning victory of the BJP in the last month.

Modi arrived in the Kyrgyz capital on Thursday for the two-day SCO summit. The SCO is a China-led 8-member economic and security bloc with and being admitted to the grouping in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)