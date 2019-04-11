Lakshadweep records 37.7% voter turnout till 1 p.m.

JUST IN
IANS  |  Kavaratti (Lakshadweep) 

Around 37.7 per cent voters in Lakshadweep exercised their franchise till 1 p.m. on Thursday, as per the Election Commission.

The general elections kicked off with the first phase of polling on Thursday across 91 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over 20 states and Union territories.

Lakshadweep, the smallest Lok Sabha constituency with 54,266 voters, has six candidates from the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), Communist Party of India (CPI), Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and the NCP in the poll fray.

The constituency is likely to see a close contest between incumbent Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP P.P. Mohammed Faizal and former Congress MP Hamdullah Sayeed, son of former Union Minister late P.M. Sayeed.

First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 15:10 IST

