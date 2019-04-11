Sonia files nomination, says Modi not invincible

-
-
UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday filed her nomination papers from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh and declared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not invincible.
Sonia Gandhi filed her nomination in the presence of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, son-in-law Robert Vadra and grandchildren Rehan and Mariya after holding a roadshow.
Asked if she feels that Modi is invincible, Sonia Gandhi said: "Not at all. Don't forget 2004. Vajpayeeji was (considered) invincible, but we won."
Rahul Gandhi added: "There have been many people in Indian history who had arrogance to believe that they're invincible and are bigger than the people of India.
"Modi in the last five years has done nothing for the people. His invincibility will be in full view after election results."
--IANS
aks/mr/pg
