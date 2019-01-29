Last rites for Fernandes to be decided after son's arrival

A decision on the day and time for conducting the last rites for George Fenandes, the former who died here on Tuesday, will be taken soon, his wife Leila said.

In a statement, she said Fernandes died peacefully at his home in the early hours of Tuesday and his body was taken to the All Institute of Medical Sciences for embalming.

"We plan to conduct his last rites soon after our son, Sean Fernandes, arrives in The body is kept at our house S-114 Panchsheel Park for friends and associates to pay their last respects," Leila said.

As soon as Sean arrives from the US, the family will finalize the timing of the last rites, she said.

"I and my son are grateful to every one who has come/messaged us to share our grief," Leila added.

