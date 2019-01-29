Act against those responsible for attacks on BJP supporters, Rajnath tells Mamata

-
Expressing serious concern over violence and arson against people who participated in the BJP President Amit Shah's rally in West Bengal's East Midnapore district on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh called up the state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asking her to take strict action against the guilty.
"The Home Minister asked West Bengal CM that those who indulged in violence should be brought to book," Home Minister's official account tweeted.
Coming down heavily on the Banerjee government on the refugee crisis, Shah said if elected to power, the BJP will ensure citizenship to all refugees and drive away all the infiltrators from Bengal.
Soon after Shah's public rally, in East Midnapore district's Contai area, it was reported that some people attacked the BJP members who participated in the event.
