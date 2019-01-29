Act against those responsible for attacks on BJP supporters, Rajnath tells Mamata

Expressing serious concern over violence and arson against people who participated in the Amit Shah's rally in West Bengal's district on Tuesday, called up the asking her to take strict action against the guilty.

"The asked CM that those who indulged in violence should be brought to book," Home Minister's official account tweeted.

Coming down heavily on the on the refugee crisis, Shah said if elected to power, the will ensure citizenship to all refugees and drive away all the infiltrators from Bengal.

Soon after Shah's public rally, in district's Contai area, it was reported that some people attacked the members who participated in the event.

--IANS

rak/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)