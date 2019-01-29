Advani, Goa Governor watch 'Thackeray' at Goa multiplex

Former L.K. Advani, his daughter along with the Governor Sinha and her husband dropped by a multiplex in the state capital late on Tuesday, to watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer film 'Thackeray'.

The entourage, accompanied by security personnel walked into Inox to watch the 9:15 pm show of the film based on the life of the firebrand and rightwing leader Bal Thackeray, sources at Inox said.

"The entire 'C' row at the Inox Panaji has been booked for the families and entourage of Advani and the Governor," an told IANS.

Advani is in on a short holiday along with his family and is staying as an official guest at Raj Bhavan.

--IANS

maya/prs

