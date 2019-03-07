Left allies left in the lurch as only Communist parties to field candidates for Lok Sabha polls

With the CPI-M in deciding to field its candidates in 16 Lok Sabha seats out of the 20 in the state and the already getting four, none of the other eight allies of the ruling Left will get a seat to contest.

This decision came on Thursday when the CPI-M leadership finalised 15 candidates. The only one seat for which they have not decided a candidate is the Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency, for which the name would be announced in a day or two.

Among those who are contesting this time on a CPI-M ticket are sitting members (Kannur), (Palakkad), (Alathur) and (Attingal).

Two others who won as Left independents, Innocent (Chalakudy) and have also been asked to contest again.

Innocent's name had evoked strong resistance from the CPI-M leadership in the constituency, but that was overlooked.

who had completed a hat-trick of wins from Kasargode constituency has been dropped and in his place comes former party

The others include three sitting legislators -- (Kozhikode), and

The biggest surprise in the list is party veteran P.Jayarajan, who is a former and was jailed in two murder cases. He will contest from the Badagara seat in district.

V.N.Vasavan, a former legislator, has been fielded from Kottayam, while two former members (Ernakulam) and (Kollam) are also in the fray.

In 2014, the Kottayam seat was given to Left ally JD(S).

V.P.Sanu, All of the Students Federation of India, has been fielded from Malappuram.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, one seat was given to (Secular), while the CPI-M fielded its candidates on 10 seats. In five constituencies it fielded independent candidates while the CPI was given four seats.

The tally in 2014 was that the CPI-M led LDF won eight seats, while the led UDF won 12.

