Movie tickets, beer and wine to be dearer

: Movie tickets and beer and wine prices are to be hiked and a 'flood cess' slapped in cash-strapped as the CPI(M)-led LDF overnment presented its first post-flood budget Thursday in an effort to mobilise additional resources to rebuild the state.

As the southern state faced a severe financial crunch, Minister T M Thomas Isaac presented the budgetary proposals for the 2019-20 fiscal, giving thrust to a massive rebuilding exercise.

He proposed 25 new projects to resurrect after the devastation caused by the deadliest flood of the century last August.

"This is a budget for creating a new Kerala," Isaac said stating that Rs 1,000 crore has been earmarked for the 'Rebuild Kerala' initiative in the plan.

