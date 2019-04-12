Left, Congress failed Kerala, give BJP a chance: PM

on Friday launched a broadside on his party's political rivals in and said it was time the people of the state gave (BJP) a chance.

"For decades the Communist CPI-M and the communal have failed The Congress-led (UDF) and the (Marxist)-led Left (LDF) are different only in name as both have taken turns to loot the state. The BJP-led NDA presents an alternative which will serve each and every citizen," Modi told a mammoth rally here.

This was the Prime Minister's first election rally in the state, after which he left for

Attacking the Left and the Congress, Modi pointed out that both had double standards. "Look at their position on triple talaq. Those who are caught in the ice cream parlour case and the solar scam are speaking about women's empowerment," he said.

Referring to the Sabarimala temple issue, he said: "It's very bad that believers who protested were caned. Centuries-old tradition and faith will not be allowed to be destroyed. As long as the BJP is there, the force of the LDF and the farce of the UDF will not work. I assure you that our party will be there to protect our culture."

Modi also assured his party workers that their work will not go in vain. "Just look at what happened in From a bare presence, we have now formed the government there and the same will happen in Kerala," he added.

