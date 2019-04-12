115 candidates in Rajasthan's 1st phase LS polls

-
A total of 115 candidates in Rajasthan will contest the first phase of the states two-phase Lok Sabha elections in 13 seats to be held on April 29, a poll official said on Friday.
"A total of 172 candidates had filed their nominations for 13 seats. After reviewing them, 19 nominations were cancelled. Thereafter, on Friday, 38 candidates withdrew their candidature. Hence, a total of 115 candidates are in fray for 13 seats," said Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar.
Polling will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all these seats, he added.
Over 2.57 crore voters will cast their votes at 28,182 voting centres in Rajasthan in the state's first phase of elections.
The state is going to the polls in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
