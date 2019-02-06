LeT commander killed in Pulwama

A top of the (LeT) outfit was killed in a gunfight with security forces on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's

Police sources said Irfan Ahmad Sheikh, the district of LeT, was killed in Chakoora village.

"The slain militant belonged to Chakoora and was active for the last some years," an official source said.

Police said following specific information about the presence of militants in Chakoora in Litter area, the security forces started a cordon and

"As the cordon around the hidden militants was tightened, they fired at the security forces, triggering an encounter."

Almost simultaneously, clashes between civilian protesters and the security personnel broke out some distance away from the site of the gunfight.

Authorities suspended in Pulwama as a precaution.

