Taliban kill 41 Afghan security men in attacks

As many as 41 Afghan security force personnel were killed and 15 others injured in attacks by militants at security check-posts in the country's and provinces, officials said on Tuesday.

Safi Amiri, Deputy of province, told news that fighters attacked check-posts on the outskirts of city shortly after midnight.

"In the overnight attack 27 soldiers and three members of the local police were martyred and up to 15 injured," Amiri said, adding the attack was carried out by Taliban's red unit commandos. THey were armed with modern weapons to launch quick attacks, he added.

"The militants took advantage of the snowstorm. Casualties were inflicted on the security forces before the reinforcement arrived," he said.

Inamuddin Rahmani, spokesperson, claimed that the security forces had foiled the attack in which 22 fighters were killed and 18 wounded.

In a separate attack in neighbouring province, Taliban militants stormed an isolated check-post of the Afghan local police at 2 a.m.. The clash between the rebels and the security forces lasted two hours.

"Unfortunately, 11 security forces, including 10 members of the local police and one member of the local uprising force, were killed and five others injured," said Safdar Muhsini, the for

"All weapons and equipment of the security forces were stolen by the enemy fighters," he said.

Taliban claimed in a statement that its "fighters" killed 30 soldiers and police officers in Kunduz and 10 police officers in the Baghlan province.

